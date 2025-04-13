Bank of America Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

