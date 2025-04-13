Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,097,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,760 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $45,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 184,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

