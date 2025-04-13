Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,659 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $201,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

