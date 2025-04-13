Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068,375 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $207,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 801.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.6 %

ZTS opened at $149.40 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

