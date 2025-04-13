Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $190,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

