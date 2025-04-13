Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687,423 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hayward worth $205,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hayward by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 341,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $306,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

