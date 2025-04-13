Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225,183 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $213,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $157.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $13,969,851. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

