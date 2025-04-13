Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $470,535,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,356,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

