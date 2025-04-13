Fmr LLC Has $195.06 Million Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,587 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $195,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

