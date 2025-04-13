Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

