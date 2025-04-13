IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

IDXX opened at $390.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.03 and its 200-day moving average is $434.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $548.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.