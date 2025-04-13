Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,880 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

