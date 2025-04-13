Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,622,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,484,000 after purchasing an additional 86,443 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $8,743,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

