Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

