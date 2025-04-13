Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $263,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,016.90. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.



