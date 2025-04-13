Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Employers by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Employers by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $47.56 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,816. The trade was a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.