Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,463 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 394,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

