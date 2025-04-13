Bank of Montreal Can Sells 775,843 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 4,066.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022,956 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FER opened at $44.25 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

