Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

