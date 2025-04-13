Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,734,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $56.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

