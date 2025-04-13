iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEI stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

