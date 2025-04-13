Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,374 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

