Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GameStop by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $26.34 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on GameStop

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $848,547.39. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.