Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,835 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

