Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $26,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $6.29 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

