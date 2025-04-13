Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.