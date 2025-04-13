Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $181.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

