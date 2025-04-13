Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Nordson by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

