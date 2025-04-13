Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $166,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $256,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,143.30. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,383. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

