News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $146,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,227,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. Citigroup started coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.24. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

