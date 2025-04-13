Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,491,729 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

PEB opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

