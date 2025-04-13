Invesco Ltd. Has $159.15 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $159,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $169.37. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

