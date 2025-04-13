Bank of Montreal Can Sells 415,872 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AES were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

AES stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

