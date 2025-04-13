Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,482,766 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,177,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,482,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $179,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.