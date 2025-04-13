Invesco Ltd. Makes New $119.98 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

