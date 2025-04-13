Invesco Ltd. Has $175.30 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $175,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of LRN opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

