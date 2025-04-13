Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,911 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $123,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. State Street Corp raised its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NPO opened at $147.17 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.12.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.