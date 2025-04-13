Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 176,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $127,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $88.65 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

