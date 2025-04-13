Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.25.

NYSE:WAT opened at $325.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.37. Waters has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

