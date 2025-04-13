JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

MTDR stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Harvey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,780. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.