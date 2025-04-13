Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of COTY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -518.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

