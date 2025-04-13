Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.84 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.