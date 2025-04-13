Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Stellantis stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

