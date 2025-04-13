Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %

ALE opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 94.19%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

