Geoffrey Sam Purchases 478,139 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 478,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,637.25).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Geoffrey Sam acquired 407,594 shares of Change Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,637.25).

Change Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Change Financial Company Profile

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

