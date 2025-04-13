Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Insider Purchases A$47,044.79 in Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) insider Karl Paganin purchased 27,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,044.79 ($29,587.92).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $403.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Southern Cross Electrical Engineering alerts:

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.