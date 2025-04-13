Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

DOV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $316,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35,832.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dover by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

