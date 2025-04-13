Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Purchases 246,834 Shares of Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goulopoulos bought 246,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$38,752.94 ($24,372.92).

Mark Goulopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Mark Goulopoulos purchased 150,000 shares of PlaySide Studios stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$30,750.00 ($19,339.62).

PlaySide Studios Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

PlaySide Studios Company Profile

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

