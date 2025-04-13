Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Insider Purchases A$59,004.04 in Stock

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Salter purchased 90,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$59,004.04 ($37,109.46).

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited, an investment company, focuses on a portfolio of investment opportunities, primarily in Australian listed and unlisted securities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

