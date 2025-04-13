Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.6 %

KWR stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $197.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.